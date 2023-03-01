VIO-LENCE Perform "Eternal Nightmare" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Live Video Streaming
Oakland thrashers, Vio-lence, performed on the Ronnie James Dio stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed video footage of the set opener, "Eternal Nightmare", can be viewed below. Previously posted clips of the band performing "Upon Their Cross" and "World In A World" are also available.
Setlist:
"Eternal Nightmare"
"Serial Killer"
"Calling In The Coroner"
"Officer Nice"
"Kill On Command"
"Upon Their Cross"
"Phobophobia"
"World In A World"