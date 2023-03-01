VIO-LENCE Perform "Eternal Nightmare" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Live Video Streaming

Oakland thrashers, Vio-lence, performed on the Ronnie James Dio stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed video footage of the set opener, "Eternal Nightmare", can be viewed below. Previously posted clips of the band performing "Upon Their Cross" and "World In A World" are also available.

Setlist:

"Eternal Nightmare"

"Serial Killer"

"Calling In The Coroner"

"Officer Nice"

"Kill On Command"

"Upon Their Cross"

"Phobophobia"

"World In A World"