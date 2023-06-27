VIO-LENCE Performs “Eternal Nightmare”, “Kill On Command” In Oakland; Video Streaming

Watch Vio-Lence perform “Eternal Nightmare” and “Kill On Command” at hometown show in Oakland, CA at the Oakland Metro Opera for the 35th Anniversary of their 1988 debut Eternal Nightmare.

Videos courtesy of Jessica Chase:

Eternal Nightmare was originally released in ’88 via Mechanic Records and peaked at #154 on the Billboard 200.

Lineup:

Vocals- Sean Killian

Guitar- Phil Demmel

Guitar- Ira Black

Bass- Christian Olde Wolbers

Drums- Adrian Aguilar