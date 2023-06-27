VIO-LENCE Performs “Eternal Nightmare”, “Kill On Command” In Oakland; Video Streaming
June 27, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Watch Vio-Lence perform “Eternal Nightmare” and “Kill On Command” at hometown show in Oakland, CA at the Oakland Metro Opera for the 35th Anniversary of their 1988 debut Eternal Nightmare.
Videos courtesy of Jessica Chase:
Eternal Nightmare was originally released in ’88 via Mechanic Records and peaked at #154 on the Billboard 200.
Lineup:
Vocals- Sean Killian
Guitar- Phil Demmel
Guitar- Ira Black
Bass- Christian Olde Wolbers
Drums- Adrian Aguilar