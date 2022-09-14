VIO-LENCE - Pro-Shot Video From Alcatraz Festival 2022 Show Streaming
September 14, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Vio-Lence performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival on August 13th. Professionally-filmed video from the band's set can be found below.
The complete setlist was as follows:
"Eternal Nightmare"
"Serial Killer"
"Calling in the Coroner"
"Officer Nice"
"Kill on Command"
"Upon Their Cross"
"Phobophobia"
"World in a World"
Back in August, Vio-Lence announced guitarist Ira Black (Bulletboys, Metal Church, I Am Morbid) will be filling in for Phil Demmel for their 2022 dates, including their South American run and winter European tour, kicking off at the Brutal Assault Festival August 9 in the Czech Republic, where Black performed his first show with the band.
Video, courtesy of Aviad Attia, can be viewed below:
Black who grew up in the Bay Area and played with thrash bands Vicious Rumors, Heathen and Metal Church got the Vio-Lence call by Phil in early 2022.
“Vio-Lence is a legendary Bay Area thrash band and I’ve known them for many years. I’ve had a great time learning Phil’s parts, rehearsals are going great, these guys are the real deal! I’m looking forward to slaying it for the Vio-Lence fans around the world. See you out there,” Black previously stated.
“Vio-Lence is a state of mind more than it is a band. It’s an attitude that never asks for forgiveness or to be accepted. Many musicians have represented those principles on stage as Vio-Lence and today is no different. We would like to announce that in place of the Great Philip Demmel we will be joined by a man who has shared the stage with musical legends. Today Vio-Lence is announcing that another attitude will be joining us. We would like all the Vio-Lence lovers and haters to welcome Ira Black who will be joining us on our upcoming performances,” said Killian.
Vio-Lence's tour schedule is as follows:
November
23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands
24 - Kulturpalast - Hamburg, Germany
25 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
26 - Masters of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic
27 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
28 - Airport Eventhall - Regensburg, Germany
29 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
30 - Alte Kaserne - Zurich, Switzerland
31 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium
December
2 - Turock - Essen, Germany
3 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark
4 - Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden
5 - Trädgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden