VIO-LENCE Release "Flesh From Bone" Guitar Playthrough Video
April 19, 2022, an hour ago
Bay-area thrashers, Vio-Lence, have released the new video below, in which Phil Demmel and Bobby Gustafson rip through the riffs in "Flesh From Bone", from the Let The World Burn EP.
Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats at Metal Blade Records, here:
- Digipak-CD
- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)
- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)
- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)
Let The World Burn tracklisting:
"Flesh From Bone"
"Screaming Always"
"Upon Their Cross"
"Gato Negro"
"Let The World Burn"
"Let The World Burn" video:
"Flesh From Bone" lyric video:
This November, Vio-Lence invade Europe as they headline the MTV Headbangers Ball 2022 Tour with Whiplash and Artillery, with more to be announced. The trek starts November 23. Tickets on sale now.
Tour dates:
November
23 - Amersfoot, Netherlands - Fluor
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café
27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
28 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall
29 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Alte Kaserne
December
1 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
2 - Essen, Germany - Turock
3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn
(Photo - Harold O.)