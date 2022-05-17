VIO-LENCE To Kick Off US Spring Tour With CORONER And EXCITER
May 17, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash icons, Vio-Lence, are readying to kick off a stretch of live shows this weekend with Swiss thrash legends, Coroner. The journey begins May 21 with a pair of shows at Reggies in Chicago. Exciter and Lich King join the run for some select shows leading up to Vio-Lence’s performance at Maryland Deathfest.
In June, the band will play a trio of shows in Oakland, Seattle, and Portland. In August, Vio-Lence will perform in San Diego and Los Angeles before pillaging the stage at this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas. See all confirmed dates below.
Dates:
May
21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL w/ Coroner
22 - Reggies - Chicago, IL w/ Coroner
24 - Middle East - Boston, MA w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King
25 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King
26 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King
27 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD
June
5 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA
10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
August
16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
17 - Catch One - Los Angeles, CA
19 - Psycho Las Vegas @ Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV
Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP, Let The World Burn, via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats here:
- Digipak-CD
- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)
- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)
- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)
Let The World Burn tracklisting:
"Flesh From Bone"
"Screaming Always"
"Upon Their Cross"
"Gato Negro"
"Let The World Burn"
"Let The World Burn" video:
"Flesh From Bone" lyric video:
(Photo - Gene Ambo)