VIO-LENCE To Kick Off US Spring Tour With CORONER And EXCITER

Bay Area thrash icons, Vio-Lence, are readying to kick off a stretch of live shows this weekend with Swiss thrash legends, Coroner. The journey begins May 21 with a pair of shows at Reggies in Chicago. Exciter and Lich King join the run for some select shows leading up to Vio-Lence’s performance at Maryland Deathfest.

In June, the band will play a trio of shows in Oakland, Seattle, and Portland. In August, Vio-Lence will perform in San Diego and Los Angeles before pillaging the stage at this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL w/ Coroner

22 - Reggies - Chicago, IL w/ Coroner

24 - Middle East - Boston, MA w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King

25 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King

26 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY w/ Coroner, Exciter, Lich King

27 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

June

5 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

August

16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

17 - Catch One - Los Angeles, CA

19 - Psycho Las Vegas @ Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV

Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP, Let The World Burn, via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats here:

- Digipak-CD

- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)

- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)

- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)

Let The World Burn tracklisting:

"Flesh From Bone"

"Screaming Always"

"Upon Their Cross"

"Gato Negro"

"Let The World Burn"

"Let The World Burn" video:

"Flesh From Bone" lyric video:

(Photo - Gene Ambo)