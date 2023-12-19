VIO-LENCE To Play Classic Debut Album In Its Entirety On Upcoming Headline Dates With EXHORDER, DECEASED, MORTAL WOUND

Bay Area thrash icons, Vio-Lence, will return to the stage this April for a special eight-date headlining tour featuring the band performing their classic 1988-released debut full-length, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety.

The tour runs from April 5 in Cambridge, Massachusetts through April 13 in Chicago, Illinois. Support will be provided by Exhorder, Deceased, and Mortal Wound. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Middle East / Downstairs - Cambridge, MA

6 - Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

7 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - The Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

10 - The Winchester - Cleveland, OH

11 - Legends Bar & Venue - Cincinnati, OH

12 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

13 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

Formed in 1985, Oakland thrashers Vio-Lence helped define and refine what came to be known as the Bay Area sound, dropping three seminal albums before splitting in 1993. Leaving behind a heady legacy, they briefly reformed a handful of times in the intervening years before becoming a full-time band once more in 2019.

After playing a string of successful shows, the quintet delivered Let The World Burn in 2022, a five-song EP showcasing their first new material in twenty-nine years. Delivering on the classic Vio-Lence sound, Let The World Burn was tracked in Trident Studios in Pacheco, California by Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Exodus), mixed by Tue Madsen (Dark Tranquillity, Heaven Shall Burn), and mastered by Ted Jensen (Alice In Chains, Death Angel).

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)