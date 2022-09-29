VIO-LENCE To Reissue Eternal Nightmare Album In October; Pre-Order Launched

Formed in 1985, Oakland thrashers Vio-Lence helped define and refine what came to be known as the Bay Area sound. Eternal Nightmare originally debuted on June 27, 1988, and is widely regarded as a thrash masterpiece in the world of heavy music. Metal Blade Records is proud to reissue this seminal crusher on Vinyl, CD, Digital and Cassette on October 28, with pre-orders available at metalblade.com/violence.

The original tracklisting has been remastered by Patrick Engel for all formats, which will all feature the original iconic cover art by Edward J. Repka. Both the CD and Digital release feature the original tracklisting along with 12 additional live tracks, recorded at Slims in San Francisco, CA on December 14, 2001, while the LP and Cassette feature the original tracklisting. Vinyl will come with a download card that includes all of the bonus tracks.

Vinyl Variants:

- Bloody Flesh Marbled (US)

- Deep Purple Marbled (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Blood Red Marbled (EU - ltd. 1000 each)

- Black / White Marbled (EU - ltd. 1000 each)

CD tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Eternal Nightmare"

"Serial Killer"

"Phobophobia"

"Calling in the Coroner"

"T.D.S. (Take It as You Will)"

"Bodies on Bodies"

"Kill On Command"

Disc 2:

"Liquid Courage" (Live at Slims)

"Ageless Eyes" (Live at Slims)

"Calling in the Coroner" (Live at Slims)

"World In a World" (Live at Slims)

"Officer Nice" (Live at Slims)

"Subterfuge" (Live at Slims)

"Kill on Command" (Live at Slims)

"Phobophobia" (Live at Slims)

"Bodies on Bodies" (Live at Slims)

"I Profit" (Live at Slims)

"T.D.S." (Live at Slims)

"Paraplegic" (Live at Slims)

Lineup:

Sean Killian: Vocals

Phil Demmel: Guitars

Rob Flynn: Guitars

Dean Dell: Bass

Perry Strickland: Drums