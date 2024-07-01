VIOLENCE SYSTEM Releases New Single / Video "Chronophobia"

Dark Sails Entertainment announces the release of "Chronophobia", the title track from Violence System's new EP, set to drop on July 5, 2024.

Formed in 2015, Violence System has rapidly become a dominant force in the melodic death metal scene, captivating fans with their unique blend of beauty and brutality. Their latest single, "Chronophobia", exemplifies their signature sound and sets the stage for the upcoming EP. Fans of Thy Art Is Murder, Decapitated, and Dimmu Borgir will find much to appreciate in this powerful track.

Chronophobia was recorded at True Fiction Audio & Sawyer Sound Studio and mixed and mastered by Aaron Pace at AP Audio. The EP's striking artwork, crafted by Armaada Art, perfectly encapsulates the band's intense aesthetic.

For further details, visit Violence System on Facebook.