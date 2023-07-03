VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH Return With Break.Burn.End In September

Metallic hardcore heavyweights Violent Life Violent Death have reached a new level of intensity on their most assaultive release yet with Break.Burn.End, which will be released on September 15 via Innerstrength Records.

The official video for the first single, "Saying Your Name Is To Choke On Ash", can be seen below. The song is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The band issued the following statement concerning the new single: "'Saying Your Name Is To Choke On Ash' is about losing your shit and becoming primal. We tried to depict this sonically by using impactful dynamics throughout the song."

Sometimes violence is the answer. Break.Burn.End drives that point home with unparalled lethality. Don't say you weren't warned.

Tracklisting:

"Weapon Of Pain"

"The Snapping Of Teeth"

"Deceit Welcomed By Blind Grace"

"Devastation On The Tip Of The Tongue"

"The Light Behind"

"Break. Burn. End."

"Saying Your Name Is To Choke On Ash"

"Maintain The Quiet"

"Heaven So Far Away"

"Come Armageddon"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo by Justin Driscoll)