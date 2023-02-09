Violin Vixen AVA-REBEKAH RAHMAN To Join ACCEPT For German Live Dates

Accept have announced that violin vixen, Ava-Rebekah Rahman, will be joining the band for an exclusive and new live version of "Samson And Delilah".

Says Accept: "We are thrilled to announce that for 3 shows, violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman will feature as a guest artist for the instrumental 'Samson And Delilah' in a never heard before arrangement!

"Ava has performed all over the globe as a Soloist from Carnegie Hall to the Berlin Philharmonic.

'We first met and collaborated with her on our Symphonic Terror Tour in 2019 where she “duelled” with Wolf Hoffmann on many musical pieces and we couldn’t think of a better fit for a hot musical Delilah! ;-)

"Get yourselves down there for some smouldering, seductive Metal fire."🔥

Dates:

February

14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s

17 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

18 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie

Tickets available here.

