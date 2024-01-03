VIPASSI Release “Morningstar” Visualizer

Vipassi have been carefully unlocking a mystery. The Australian quartet's new album, Lightless, explores all sorts of twisted phenomena, from the hooded ritual of "Phainesthai" to the distorted maze of "Labyrinthine Hex".

Today, these instrumental seekers are turning their all-seeing eye toward the future on new single, "Morningstar".

Lightless is out January 26 via Season Of Mist. Preorder here.

"Morningstar" gazes into an uncertain vision of the future. The song is blown open from the inside-out by a fretless low end that's warped and bottomless as a wormhole.

"A terrifying glimpse of the world beyond, visions of the future and its potential". That's how drummer Dan Presland describes his band's new single.

The breakdown is heavy, with blast beats that whirl by like asteroids. But on "Morningstar", Vipassi reach somewhere beyond the celestial. The way the dissonant riff floats through an eerie synthetic glint will have you seeing more than just stars.

"'Morningstar' is the true beginning of the spark that propels us through the album's journey toward its haunting finale," the band says.

As a purely instrumental band, Vipassi are blessed with a telepathic chemistry. No wonder they spin epic stories without uttering a single word.

Tracklisting:

“Lightless”

“Labyrinthine Hex”

“Morningstar”

“Shapshu”

“Phainesthai”

“Ruination Glow”

“Neon Rain”

“Promethea”

“Morningstar”: