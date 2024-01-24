VIPASSI Streaming Lightless Album Ahead Of Official Release On Friday
January 24, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Vipassi will release their new album, Lightless, this Friday, January 26, via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced album stream below.
Vipassi have been carefully unlocking a mystery. The Australian quartet's new album, Lightless, explores all sorts of twisted phenomena, from the hooded ritual of "Phainesthai" to the distorted maze of "Labyrinthine Hex".
As a purely instrumental band, Vipassi are blessed with a telepathic chemistry. No wonder they spin epic stories without uttering a single word.
Tracklisting:
“Lightless”
“Labyrinthine Hex”
“Morningstar”
“Shapshu”
“Phainesthai”
“Ruination Glow”
“Neon Rain”
“Promethea”
Album stream:
“Morningstar”: