VIPASSI Streaming Lightless Album Ahead Of Official Release On Friday

Vipassi will release their new album, Lightless, this Friday, January 26, via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced album stream below.

Vipassi have been carefully unlocking a mystery. The Australian quartet's new album, Lightless, explores all sorts of twisted phenomena, from the hooded ritual of "Phainesthai" to the distorted maze of "Labyrinthine Hex".

As a purely instrumental band, Vipassi are blessed with a telepathic chemistry. No wonder they spin epic stories without uttering a single word.

Tracklisting:

“Lightless”

“Labyrinthine Hex”

“Morningstar”

“Shapshu”

“Phainesthai”

“Ruination Glow”

“Neon Rain”

“Promethea”

Album stream:

“Morningstar”: