VIRTUAL SYMMETRY - “The Paradise Of Lies” Video / Single Now Playing

Swiss-Italian cinematic / progressive metal outfit Virtual Symmetry presents a video for “The Paradise Of Lies,” the third single from their eponymous fourth album, which sees release next week through Sensory Records.

Featuring eight immersive songs, Virtual Symmetry was recorded by the band then mixed and mastered at Domination Studio by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Michael Romeo, Turilli Lione, Rhapsody) and completed with artwork and photography by Kyrhian Balmelli.

The video for “The Paradise Of Lies” was directed by Giampiero Zappa and features dancer Vera Santagata.

Sensory Records will issue Virtual Symmetry on CD and digital platforms on Friday, September 16th. Pre-orders are available at the label's webshop, as well as Bandcamp.

Virtual Symmetry cover art and tracklisting:

"Virtual Symmetry"

"My Story Unfolds"

"The Paradise Of Lies"

"Come Alive"

"Butterfly Effect"

"Fantasie Di Verità"

"Rising"

"Insomnia"

Virtual Symmetry has been confirmed alongside Fractal Universe as support for Evergrey for five weeks on their 2022 European tour, which runs from September 16 – the day of Virtual Symmetry’s release – through October 23. See all confirmed tour dates and more at Virtual Symmetry's official website.