VISION DIVINE Debut Music Video For "The Broken Past" Feat. FATES WARNING’s RAY ALDER, TWILIGHT FORCE’s ALLE CONTI

Vision Divine have released a video for "The Broken Past" (featuring Fates Warning's Ray Alder & Twilight Force/Trick Or Treat's Alle Conti), the first single taken from the new album, Blood And Angels' Tears, to be released on September 20 via Scarlet Records. Watch the clip below.

Italian prog-power metal prime movers Vision Divine are back for good, once again delivering a handful of glorious and smooth progressive power metal. An epic saga unfolding across two monumental records, with Blood And Angels' Tears as its first part: set in a distant epoch before known civilizations, the narrative revolves around three angels banished from heaven for their indecision during the cataclysmic war between Lucifer and Archangel Michael.

Each album is a chapter in a grand movie-like tale: themes of redemption, unity and resilience permeate the melodic orchestrations and haunting vocals. Experience the cinematic majesty of Blood And Angels' Tears where each note and lyric merges to evoke a timeless struggle and a heroic journey through the realms of ancient myth and fantastical imagination.

Blood And Angels' Tears will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP: 350 marbled red (retail exclusive), 150 marbled blue (mailorder exclusive)

- digital

Pre-save/pre-order here.

Artwork by Augusto Silva.

Tracklisting:

“Chapter I: War In Heaven”

“Chapter II: The Ballet Of Blood And Angels’ Tears”

“Chapter III: Once Invincible”

“Chapter IV: Drink Our Blood” (feat. Bulldozer’s AC Wild)

“Chapter V: When Darkness Comes”

“Chapter VI: Preys”

“Chapter VII: A Man On A Mission”

“Chapter VIII: Go East”

“Chapter IX: The Broken Past” (Feat. Fates Warning’s Ray Alder, Twilight Force’s Alle Conti)

“Chapter X: Dice And Dancers”

“Chapter XI: Lost”

"The Broken Past" video:

(Photo - Roberta Robin)