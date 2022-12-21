VISION OF CHOICE To Release Second Sight Album In February; "Fatal Delusion" Lyric Video Posted

Germany metal project, Vision Of Choice, will release their second album, Second Sight, on February 17 via Fencesound Music / ZOUNDR. A lyric video for the first single, "Fatal Delusion", can be found below.

Vision Of Choice started back in 2018 when multi-instrumentalist/composer Steve Brockmann (AIRS - A Rock Opera, Krilloan) and vocalist Lukas Remus (Epilirium, Rigorious) decided to join forces - inspired by such genre classics as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Pretty Maids, Omen and Malice (to name a few).

The debut Mistress Of the Gods was released in early 2020, received consistently good to very good reviews and sold copies to metal fans from 24 countries.

Guitarist Ponch Satrio from Jakarta/Indonesia, who played on five songs of "Mistress", was welcomed as a full member of Vision of Choice in July 2020.

Lukas Remus' powerful, bariton voice (often compared to J.D.Kimball and Kal Swan) is the icing on the cake. Again American writer George Andrade (Airs - a Rock Opera, the Anabasis, Seven Steps To The Green Door) wrote all of the lyrics to Brockmann’s music.

Vision Of Choice play in the universe of traditional, melodic heavy metal with hard rock influences.

Tracklisting:

"She Is Danger"

"Eyes Of Freedom"

"High Roller"

"Demonize"

"Until The Night"

"Ghost Chance"

"Fatal Delusion"

"To Zero"

"Hero's Home"

"Forever The Heroes"

"Fatal Delusion" lyric video:

Vision of Choice is

Lukas Remus: Lead and background vocals

Steve Brockmann: Guitars, bass, keyboards, lead vocals (10)

Ponch Satrio: Guitars

The drums on the album were played by Fabio Alessandrini (Annihilator, Bonfire), Ivica "Prognini" Strognostović and Glenn Welman.