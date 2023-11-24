VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

Bloodstock Festivals has released professionally-filmed footage of Visions Of Atlantis' performance at Bloodstock Open Air 2023.

A message states: "Experience the mesmerizing performance of Visions Of Atlantis at Bloodstock 2023! This symphonic metal band took to the Sophie Lancaster Stage on August 10th, 2023, right before the headliner Skynd. Dive into their captivating set and feel the energy of one of the most anticipated acts of the festival."