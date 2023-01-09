VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release “Clocks” Music Video; Band Announce Pirates Over Europe Headline Tour

Hitting the German charts in the Top 20 for the first time, Visions Of Atlantis returned strongly with their studio release, Pirates, in 2022, followed by extensive touring through Europe and the US. There’s no time to rest for the Pirates, so they start 2023 with the release of a brand new high-quality official music video.

Capturing their dedicated fans in the video, the rousing single “Clocks” will make every symphonic metal enthusiast’s heart pound faster. Fixing itself in the minds of the crowd forever, catchy harmonies are underlined by bouncy metal beats.

The single comes just in time for the band’s announcement of their Pirates Over Europe tour, featuring support from Autumn Bride, and kicking off in Germany on April 4. The tour will follow their Pirates Over North America tour, featuring support from The Spider Accomplice and beginning on February 7 in Los Angeles, CA.

Clémentine Delauney: ”We are so excited to be able to release a video for 'Clocks' as we love this song and we noticed that it quickly became one of our fans’ favorites as well! We could tell from the crowd’s response every time we started to play this song live last year! So here is a fun portrait of what enjoying life as a pirate can be about, remembering the clock is ticking… Let’s all make a golden play out of 2023!”

Michele Guaitoli: “We couldn’t have a better way to celebrate this new video release than with a tour announcement! Our 2023 won’t only start with our first headlining US tour, that will see ‘The Spider Accomplice’ as special guests, but we’re also announcing another European round in cities we couldn’t reach during the previous run! Autumn Bride will join us for this new adventure... and believe it or not, more news will follow!"

Pirates Over Europe tour dates with Autumn Bride are listed below.

April

4 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

5 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

6 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

7 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

8 - Toulouse, France - L’usine A Musique

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

11 - Mos-Pontevedra, Spain - Sala Rebullon

12 -Madrid, Spain - Revi Live

13 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

15 - Gent, Belgium - JH Asgaard

16 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

19 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

20 - Essen, Germany - Turock

21 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

22 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

23 - Klagenfurt, Austria -Volxhaus

Visions Of Atlantis are:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Dushi Duscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Thomas Caser - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)