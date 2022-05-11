VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release New Single And Music Video "Master The Hurricane"

Visions Of Atlantis are set to release their upcoming studio album, Pirates, this Friday, May 13, via Napalm Records. Today, the band has released the majestic and energetic third single, “Master The Hurricane”, together with a video showing the international band in top shape once again.

The new single, “Master The Hurricane”, makes every symphonic metal enthusiast’s heart pound faster by managing to combine what makes Visions Of Atlantis so strong in 2022 in more than seven minutes of runtime. Singers Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli show the full range of their skills from soft and calm tones, over staccato sung parts and rough tones to a bombastic chorus that makes the listener dive deep into the new world of the band. The well elaborated and beautifully pointed guitar and drum lines make this song another hymn in the strong discography of Visions Of Atlantis. The overall drums impress with a natural sound, while Feuerschwanz's Ben Metzner adds a special touch to the song with his flute playing.

With their eighth full-length, Visions Of Atlantis deliver their most confident and honest record so far, proving that they have definitely stopped wandering to finally unleash their rebellious side and a free spirit as untamed as the seven seas.

Visions Of Atlantis on Pirates: "Being a Pirate to us is being fully aware and having our lives in our own hands, living and thinking freely, embracing life as an adventure with all its light and darkness. With the new album we are opening a new era for Visions Of Atlantis, fully embracing the identity we have been flirting with for several years now - making the music that truly resonates with our souls. We continue our journey taking us through darker waters, heavier storms, where all serves as background for a metaphor about personal growth and spirituality. If Wanderers was more about the bright side of our path, Pirates definitely takes us deeply into shadow work, where we are facing other kinds of monsters along the way."

The album pulls the anchor with the epic opener “Pirates Will Return”, which instantly enchants with its hymn-like chorus and showcases the high-class versatility from the very first second. In the blink of an eye, Visions Of Atlantis manage to create their very own incomparable universe of symphonic epicness, intense riffing and, above all, the impressive vocal symbiosis of Clémetine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli. Delauney’s bewitching offerings oscillate between clear vocals, powerful belting and operatic techniques, whereas matchless counterpart Guaitoli adds spice with top-notch power metal infusions. Pirates presses ahead with catchy hook lines, like in mighty “Melancholy Angel”, rousing “Clocks”, charging “Wild Elysium” and majestic “Master The Hurricane” – the latter of which will make every symphonic metal enthusiast’s heart pound faster through its perfectly balanced mixture of dramatic choirs, heavy orchestration and dedicated vocals. Pirates reaches the harbor for now with mesmerizing “I Will Be Gone”, building up a dramatic wall of sound accented by harmonizing flutes and bagpipes, delivered by no less than Feuerschwanz virtuoso Ben Metzner, who joins also on “In My World”, “Master the Hurricane” and “Heal The Scars”.

This emotive twelve track experience allows you to taste the salt of the sea in the air and embrace the wilderness that only true pirates know.

Pirates will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. digisleeve, flag, hip flask, signed autograph card) – strictly limited to 300

- Canvas (100x50cm) + CD Digisleeve – strictly limited to 100

- 2 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark – strictly limited to 300

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Pirates tracklisting:

"Pirates Will Return"

"Melancholy Angel"

"Master The Hurricane"

"Clocks"

"Freedom"

"Legion Of The Seas"

"Wild Elysium"

"Darkness Inside"

"In My World"

"Mercy"

"Heal The Scars"

"I Will Be Gone"

“Melancholy Angel” video:

"Legion Of The Seas" video:

Visions Of Atlantis are:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Christian Duscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Thomas Caser - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)