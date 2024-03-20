VISIONS OF ATLANTIS To Release Pirates II - Armada Album In July; "Armada" Music Video Streaming Now

The pirates of Visions Of Atlantis are about to take listeners on their heaviest symphonic adventure yet with their new studio album, entitled Pirates II - Armada, set for release on July 5 via Napalm Records.

The successor to their previous release, Pirates (2022), is set as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger - taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level. With the second chapter of the pirates’ saga, Visions Of Atlantis prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal.

Today, the crew centred around pirate queen Clèmentine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli unveil their first single and title track, “Armada”, together with an official music video that draws the listeners into the exciting universe of Visions Of Atlantis. With this track, the band pushes its metal attitude farther than ever before! The track immediately show how driving, rich, and banging the hymn of a pirate army could be.

Watch the official music video for “Armada” below.

Ship’s log: July 5, 2024; High Seas

"A new day of sailing begins, the wind on our side, and the sea speaks of recent battles. The air feels fresh - Hypocrisy, greed, envy - hearts of the old world finally disclose their deluded truth. Old leaders are losing ground, their lies are getting worse, and darkness creeps in. Each sunny day hides a coming storm, nature testing our strength for the last battle.

We've become pirates as their counterparts, free-spirited and true at heart. Navigating storms that try to make us doubt, we see the light in the darkness. The old truth is fading, making room for a new story. Our destiny is in our hands, in our hearts, in every step we take. Reconnecting with ourselves, we touch the essence of life we share with all creatures. Together, unstoppable, connected to the truth, guided by the sun and storms.

We'll rule the oceans, the mainland, every street, every house, spreading hope. Our pirate cries will last for centuries, with ancestors humming our tunes, our words sung in the new world we create. Our glory will live on forever. United as one force, one army, under a final ARMADA."

Emotions, depth, richness of sound. Not only a record, but a true hurricane of feelings is what Visions Of Atlantis delivers with the new album, Pirates II - Armada. On a journey in which listeners face their own battles and cannot resist joining the “Armada”, Visions Of Atlantis will have listeners facing the “Monsters” inside them, with catchy melodies destined to endlessly stick in their mind. The uplifting “Tonight I’m Alive” surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane - a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from Visions Of Atlantis. The burning flames of “Hellfire” enchant the listener before the sweetness of delicate melodies accompany them “Underwater”. The cinematic adventure of 7-minute-plus masterpiece “The Dead of the Sea” conjures the salty scent of the sea, making the listener feel - in every melodic twist and theatrical orchestral hit - the cannons firing and the battle raging. Listeners will shed a tear while mourning under the melody of “Ashes to the Sea”.

Pirates II - Armada will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Boxset - incl. 1CD Digisleeve, framed Backdrop, Pendant, Bonus 7" Vinyl incl. exclusive songs: Side A: “One Last Hope”, Side B: “Underwater” (Acoustic Version) - (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 500)

- 2CD Earbook (CD1: Pirates II - Armada / CD2: Pirates II - Armada - Orchestral Version) (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Fire (including exclusive Vinyl Bonus Track: “Stormy Waters”) + 7" Vinyl “Armada” incl. Side A: “Armada”, Side B: “Armada” (Orchestral Version) Ocean Blue (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

- 2LP Marbled Moonlight Ocean (including exclusive Vinyl Bonus Track: “Stormy Waters”)

- 2LP Gatefold Black (including exclusive Vinyl Bonus Track: “Stormy Waters”)

- Music Cassette (Napalm Mail Order Only)

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Pirates II - Armada tracklisting:

"To Those Who Choose To Fight"

"The Land Of The Free"

"Monsters"

"Tonight I’m Alive"

"Armada"

"The Dead Of The Sea"

"Ashes To The Sea"

"Hellfire"

"Collide"

"Magic Of The Night"

"Underwater"

"Where The Sky And Ocean Blend"

"Armada" video:

Pirates II - Armada features stunning cover artwork by Blake Armstrong, who is also responsible for bringing the fantastic photos of Robert Eikelpoth into VoA’s universe. Produced by Felix Heldt, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and orchestrated by Lukas Knoebl and Simon Edward Pirates II - Armada will reach stages this summer, continuing on to deliver a truly cinematic live event this fall in Europe. Visions Of Atlantis is back, and your only choice is to join their Armada!

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Visions Of Atlantis are:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Christian Douscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Thomas Caser - Drums

(Photo by Robert Eikelpoth; Photo editing by Blake Armstrong)