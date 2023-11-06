VISIONS OF MORPHEUS - Debut Album, Lost Within, Due Later This Month
November 6, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Canadian progressive metal force Visions Of Morpheus announces the release of their debut album, Lost Within, set to hit store shelves on November 18, 2023.
Formed by Jeff Pearson as a solo project, Visions Of Morpheus quickly evolved into a full-fledged band ready to make its mark on the metal scene. Influenced by titans such as Symphony X, Dream Theater, and Iron Maiden, this Oshawa-based outfit has spent the past year and a half honing a unique sound that skilfully blends symphonic, progressive, and straight-up metal.
Lost Within promises a journey through dreams and nightmares, a theme that permeates the album’s lyrical content and musical composition. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:
"Catharsis"
"Watch The World Burn"
"Medusa"
"Lost Within"
"Power Of Seven"
"Ghost"
"Beyond"
"Cloak Of The Night"
"Outrun The Past"
"Through Fire And Flame"
"Eye Of The Storm"
For further details, visit Visions Of Morpheus on Facebook.