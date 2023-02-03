VITTRA Releases “Sommarfödd” Video; Blasphemy Blues To Receive U.S. Release This Month

Swedish melodic death/thrash practitioners Vittra have unveiled a new video for “Sommarfödd.” The track comes by way of the band’s debut full-length, Blasphemy Blues, released in Europe late last year. Blasphemy Blues boasts a gripping combination of crushing death metal with strong songwriting and catchy hooks.

Originally called Vildvittra, based on the characters created by Astrid Lindgren as part of Ronja Rövardotter [Swedish for "Ronia, The Robber’s Daughter," a children’s fantasy book first published in 1981], their name later evolved into Vittra, inspired by the mythical creatures appearing in Swedish folk stories. And while Swedish folk is a recurring theme weaving in and out of their music, the band is firmly rooted in melodic death and thrash metal in the veins of Dissection, early In Flames, Megadeth, and At The Gates.

Comments the band of their frosty new video, “Sommarfödd = The raw forces of a dark cold winter, combined with the strong longing for a verdant spring! The track is groovy melodeath with some intense Swedish melodic black metal vibes.”

The record will see official US release on February 24. Preorder at vittraofficial.ffm.to.

Produced at SolnaSound in the fall of 2021, supported by both Simon Johansson (Soilwork) and Mike Wead (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate), Blasphemy Blues was finalized in April 2022. Lawrence Mackrory (Bloodbath, Lik, Firespawn) handled the mixing and mastering.

Blasphemy Blues artwork and tracklisting:

"Colossal"

"Halls Of Ancients"

"Satmara"

"Lykantropi"

"Feeding Frenzy"

"Self-Loathing"

"Temptation"

"Sommarfödd"

"Undead" (Bonus Track)

"Halls Of Ancients" video:

"Satmara" video:

"Lykantropi" video:

(Photo by Glen Mountford)