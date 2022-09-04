VITTRA - Swedish Melodic Death/Thrash Outfit To Release Blasphemy Blues In November; New Video Now Playing

Swedish melodic blackened death / thrash outfit Vittra will unleash their debut full-length, Blasphemy Blues, on November 11th. Ahead of release date, the band has unveiled the record’s artwork, tracklisting, and first video / single "Satmara".

Notes the band of their first single, “Musically, ‘Satmara‘ showcases one of the Vittra trademarks, that being the combination of death / thrash with strong songwriting and catchy hooks. In the veins of Megadeth meets ‘80s Ozzy, it comes with a heavy metal-ish twist to it, having that ‘chugging’ on the A-string, but surprises with an overall upbeat pop feel. This inspired the idea of having a dance performance in the video, replacing the same-old guitar solo closeups with an explosive interpretation of movements, celebrating what connects humankind on the most primeval level: ‘A shared desire / A crime so vile angels wept apocalyptic fire … Do you feel my pounding heart?’”

"Colossal"

"Halls Of Ancients"

"Satmara"

"Lykantropi"

"Feeding Frenzy"

"Self-Loathing"

"Temptation"

"Sommarfödd"

"Undead" (Bonus Track)

For further details, visit Vittra on Facebook.