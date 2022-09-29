VITTRA Unveil “Halls Of Ancients” Video

Swedish melodic blackened death / thrash unit Vittra unleashes their latest video for the track “Halls Of Ancients”. The band’s new single comes off their debut full-length, Blasphemy Blues, set for release on November 11th.

Originally called Vildvittra, based on the characters created by Astrid Lindgren as part of Ronja Rövardotter [Swedish for Ronia, The Robber’s Daughter, a children’s fantasy book first published in 1981], their name later evolved into Vittra, inspired by the mythical creatures appearing in Swedish folk stories. And while Swedish folk is a recurring theme weaving in and out of their music, the band is firmly rooted in melodic death and thrash metal in the veins of Dissection, early In Flames, Megadeth, and At The Gates.

The video clip documents the band in the recording studio. Comments guitarist Johan Murmester, “‘Halls Of Ancients‘ is a mix of groovy and melodic death metal as in Soilwork meets Hypocrisy and old In Flames. The melodic verse has been with me for quite a number of years, influenced by the Inspector Gadget theme with a Soilwork touch to it. While the pre-chorus is the result of excessively listening to Megadeth, it is rooted in the central idea of how I wanted our songs to be experienced in a live setting: when I saw In Flames live a long time ago, they really got the audience going - I wanted to recreate that feel and get that vibe and experience for us as well!”

Blasphemy Blues artwork and tracklisting:

"Colossal"

"Halls Of Ancients"

"Satmara"

"Lykantropi"

"Feeding Frenzy"

"Self-Loathing"

"Temptation"

"Sommarfödd"

"Undead" (Bonus Track)

For further details, visit Vittra on Facebook.

(Photo by Glen Mountford)