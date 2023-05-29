VIVALDI METAL PROJECT Singer TSENA KOEV Releases New Single "Miserere" Feat. MATS LEVÉN, SNOWY SHAW; Lyric Video

Less than a month before the two concerts of the all-star metal project Storm In Human Form - June 23 and June 24 in Bulgaria - the Bulgarian singer Tsena Koev from Vivaldi Metal Project presents a new song, in duet with the Swedish vocalist Mats Levén (Therion, Candlemass, Yngwie Malmsteen). "Miserere" will be featured on Tsena Koev's upcoming sophomore album, which is also titled Storm In Human Form, and will be out in September.

The recording of "Miserere" also features Leonardo Porcheddu (guitar), Dino Fiorenza (bass) from Vivaldi Metal Project and Greek drummer Panos Geo. The song's opening narration is recited by Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Therion, Notre Dame). The music, lyrics, arrangement and keyboard recordings are the work of Zhivko Koev.

The song will be part of the setlist for both Storm In Human Form shows in June and will be heard live in Bulgaria with the original voices of Mats Levén and Tsena Koev. Snowy Shaw, Jeff Scott Soto and keyboardist Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson) will also take part in the concerts.

The song's lyric video can be viewed below:

(Photo - Zhivko Koev)