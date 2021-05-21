VIVALDI METAL PROJECT Unveils EpiClassica Album Art

All-Star Vivaldi Metal Project has unveiled the artwork for their upcoming album EpiClassica, created by artist Nello Dell'Omo “who captured the vision and spirit of the music so beautifully.”





Vivaldi Metal Project’s crowd-funding campaign page for the new album is officially live and running here and features exclusive prize packages that will only be available during this preorder campaign.

At this point in production, many renowned artists are already slotted to record. This list includes such sensations as Mike Portnoy, Rob Rock, Jeff Scott Soto, Mike Terrana, Mark Boals, Roy Z (B. Dickinson), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Anders Johansson (Manowar), Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis/Temperance), Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius), Gerit Lamm / Aeva Maurelle (Xandria), Steve Di Giorgio (Testament), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emma Zoldan / Nils Courbaron (Sirenia), Coen Janssen (Epica), Jennifer Batten, Joe Stump (Alcatrazz), Nick Z Marino (Y. Malmsteen), Allan Sorensen (Pretty Maids), Chris Caffery (Savatage), Mark Cross (ex-Firewind), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Elina Siirala (Leaves' Eyes), Alessandro Del Vecchio (Jorn, Revolution Saints), Fabio D’Amore (Serenity), Melissa Ferlaak (Plague of Stars), Philip Bynoe (S. Vai), Kelly Simonz, Matt Bissonette (E. John/J. Satriani), Giacomo Voli / Roberto De Micheli (Rhapsody of Fire), Felipe Andreoli (Angra), David Folchitto (Fleshgod Apocalypse), Roger Staffelbach (Artension), Marco Sfogli (J. Labrie), Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt), Marcelo Moreira (Z. Stevens), Bob Katsionis (Firewind), Henrik Klingenberg (Sonata Arctica), Milan Polak, Andrea Martongelli (D. Ellefson), and many more.

The Vivaldi Metal Project is an international symphonic-metal group conceived and produced by Italian keyboard player, composer and producer Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Roy Z, Rob Rock, Mark Boals, Artlantica, Joe Stump’s Tower of Babel).