VIVAS Featuring DEF LEPPARD Bassist RICK SAVAGE's Son Release "Feel" Single And Music Video

Indie rock outfit, Vivas, have just released their latest single, "Feel". Quickly becoming a favourite act in the local underground scene and gathering a loyal following, the band is building on the momentum with their first UK tour that started in October. They have already played to sold-out venues in Sheffield and Leeds with other dates quickly selling out, and have premiered their latest track that is set to follow the succes of their previous "Sweet Talker" and "It’s Alright".

Produced and mastered by frequent collaborator Federico Telesca (Kelham Island), "Feel" is a lighthearted indie rock anthem about escapism and the early days of new romance which comes with a fitting visuals and follows the band’s mantra of bringing infectious energy to the indie rock scene.

“As a band, we look to give people excitement when they come to see us live and provide people with a top night they will remember.”

Vivas consists of James Wilson (Lead Vocals/Rhythm Guitar), Tyler Savage (Lead Guitar/Backing Vocals), Kane Ibbertson (Bass/ Backing Vocals) and Keaton Barker (Drums). Their lead guitarist Tyler is the son of Rick Savage, bass player for Def Leppard, but the band is determined to carve their own path.

Since their formation at the beginning of the year, Vivas have developed a signature style of youthful positive energy, brought into the Indie-Rock scene with an infectious “live” feel to all of their songs. ‘Feel’ is the culmination of their talent and vision, perfectly displaying the band’s classic indie sound and polished live performance vibes. The accompanying music video features the band engaging in a fun, frenzied house party, complementing their music style and developing the main theme of escapism and seeking distractions from reality.

Inspired by a range of bands including Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Catfish and the Bottlemen, Vivas are set to bring new life into the indie rock scene with their exuberant positivity, driven riffs and classic rock influences. With plenty of music in the works and their fast-selling ongoing UK tour, which sees the band performing at prestigious venues such as The 13th Note in Glasgow and Old Blue Last in London, Vivas is set to become the new favourite act in the scene. Follow their social media channels to keep up to date with their new music and live shows.

"This is Vivas’ strongest song to date, and is backed up by a brilliant music video that takes the song to a whole new level." - Rick Savage

Listen to the single here, and watch the music video below: