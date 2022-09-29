VIVIAN CAMPBELL Hopes "It Won't Be Long" Before DEF LEPPARD Record A New Album - "There's Definitely Always Gonna Be The Thought Of Future Def Leppard Music"

This year's Diamond Star Halos was Def Leppard's first studio release in seven years, following the band's self-titled release in 2015, and it looks like the band are at the starting point for a new record.

"There's definitely always gonna be the thought of future Def Leppard music," guitarist Vivian Campbell tells Ultimate Classic Rock. "There's always more songs for sure. I mean, everyone in this band writes songs, so there's always [material] around. So it won't be long, I hope."

This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Just before the tour, fellow guitarist Phil Collen revealed that there may even be a head start to whatever Def Leppard decides to do next: "We had four [additional] songs going," Collen said. "We actually finished one but didn't have enough time to record it. Me and Joe [Elliott] had done our parts but the rest of the guys have still got to play on it, so we didn't finish. And there's, like, three more, so we definitely have a starting point. It's gonna be interesting to see the way the next one goes."

Def Leppard released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 13, earlier this week, stating: "Nearing the end of the Stadium Tour, this episode brings you along to Seattle, Vancouver, and Edmonton! Check out Sav's explanation of writing 'Take What You Want', meeting Ronan the front-of-house mixer & studio engineer and producer, Sav in his zone, and more!"