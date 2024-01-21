VIXEN Bassist JULIA LAGE Releases New Solo Single / Video With RICHIE KOTZEN, DUG PINNICK

Vixen bassist Julia Lage has released a new solo song, "The Ride". It features her husband Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) on guitar, Dug Pinnick (King's X) on guest vocals, and Michael Odabashian on drums. The video, directed by Vicente Cordero, can be seen below.

Julia commented, "I am so happy to be able to share this song with you all. ‘The Ride’ is about how lonely someone’s journey can be, filled with people’s judgment and misconceptions. It also instigates you to follow your path and create your own reality. The lyrics on the bridge sum up that idea… ‘Write the pages you are looking for, Let the words get louder even more.’ I feel blessed to be able to have both Dug Pinnick and Richie Kotzen sharing their incredible talent with me."

"If you purchase the song here you will get the full Master quality, as I wanted to make sure that when you buy it from me you don't get the song all compressed like the other platforms do automatically. Much love to all of you and I hope you enjoy The Ride!"

For further details, visit Julia Lage on Facebook.