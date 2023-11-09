VIXEN Guitarist BRITT LIGHTNING To Be Honoured At 2024 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) reveals Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning (Vixen), Kelsy Karter and Sylvia Massy as the first announced honorees at the upcoming 2024 She Rocks Awards. Susanna Hoffs will co-host this event that recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry. The 12th annual live awards show, which is now an official NAMM-sponsored event, will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 PM at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, CA. Tickets to attend are on sale now here.

Britt Lightning is the lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling 80’s rock band Vixen. She is also the Musical Director at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, which helps change lives through music and allows people to live their rockstar fantasies and jam with their musical heroes. During COVID Britt hosted and helped to produce over 200 online Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp masterclasses with legendary artists including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and more. Britt has toured with 25-time Grammy Award winning artist Alejandro Sanz, pop artists Rachel Platten and Jason Derulo, and continues to tour with Vixen while working on their upcoming studio album.

The She Rocks Awards is the premier event during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and the media. The annual event honors women who are groundbreakers, innovators and have displayed exceptional leadership within the music and audio industry. Past honorees of the She Rocks Awards include The Go-Go’s, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Lzzy Hale, Gloria Gaynor, Linda Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of trailblazers and role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

The 2024 She Rocks Awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim CA at 7 PM. This celebratory evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and so much more! Tickets to the event which include dinner, and are now on sale. The She Rocks Awards is open to the public; a NAMM Show badge is required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

Vixen - Roxy Petrucci (drums), Lorraine Lewis (vocals), Britt Lightning (guitar), and Julia Lage (bass), recently released their new single, entitled "Red". A music video for the song can be viewed below.

Produced and written by Cinderella drummer Fred Coury and self-released, “Red” is available for download and stream on all of your favorite apps, including Apple and Spotify.

Regarding the single, original member Petrucci shares, “‘Red’ is a very dynamic and hard driving rocker of a song! Modern yet embraces the amazing harmonies and catchy choruses that are signature to the classic Vixen style. It’s important to me that we honor Jan and the band’s 35-year legacy by staying true to the Vixen sound while melding in fresh new ideas. I feel confident we nailed it with our new release ‘Red’!”

After a busy summer of touring, Vixen will finish off the year performing at Life After Death Horror Fest in Mexico City on December 1 and then gear up for another busy year, kicking off 2024 with the Monsters Of Rock Cruise next March 2-7, with more dates to be announced. For more info and tickets, visit VixenOfficial.com.