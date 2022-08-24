VIXEN On New Bassist JULIA LAGE - "There Was Nobody Better For The Job... She Is So Crazy Talented, She’s Amazing"; Video

Vixen bassist, Share Ross, is taking a hiatus from the band. Stepping in as her replacement is Julia Lage, wife of Richie Kotzen and formerly a member of Brazil's Barra De Saia.

Sam Wall/SW Wall Interviews recently caught up with Vixen, and you can watch the interview below. In the following except, they discuss Julia Lage...

Sam Wall: When did you first meet Julia was it when you (looking at Julia) joined?

Britt Lightning: “No! I met Julia when I kinda first came out to L.A., we met at an audition actually. And then we didn’t exchange info or whatever and then we saw each other…”

Julia Lage: “At Jerry’s!”

Britt: “At Jerry Cantrell’s birthday party, what was that like a year later?”

Julia: “Yeah”

Britt (to Julia): “And you were like… oh you’re the guitar player! And I was like and you’re the bass player! And we had wanted to meet and exchange info and we just like didn’t cause that audition was so fast. And so then we exchanged info and we got together and jammed after that.”

Julia: “We did. We wanted to play together, we wanted to have a band together but it didn’t work.”

Britt: “Yes”

Julia: “But years later, now we’re here!”

Britt: “But then she called me for a session, we did Alejandra Guzmán together. We recorded a live CD and DVD.”

Julia: “Yeah, at the Roxy”

Britt: “At the Roxy, and so we did that. And um, and then yeah when I knew that we needed a bass player for Vixen… there was nobody better for the job than this one right here.”

Julia: “She’s responsible!”

Britt: “She is so crazy talented, she’s amazing.”

(Photo - Erin & Jake Photography)