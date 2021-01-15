Vocalist DAVID READMAN Talks Returning To VOODOO CIRCLE, Making Of New Locked & Loaded Album (Video)
January 15, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Voodoo Circle vocalist David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Tank) recently launched a new YouTube channel. In his latest vlog he talks about his return to the band after four years away, and the making of the new album, Locked & Loaded.
Readman was with Voodoo Circle from 2008 – 2016 and returned in 2020. He was temporarily replaced by Herbie Langhans.
Today (January 15th), Voodoo Circle releases their new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. The successor to 2018’s Raised On Rock was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, Primal Fear). Guitarist / founder Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear) has posted the first in what will be a series of teaser clips for the album.
A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.
Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Flesh & Bone"
"Wasting Time"
"Magic Woman Chile"
"Locked & Loaded"
"Devil With An Angel Smile"
"Straight For The Heart"
"Eyes Full Of Tears"
"Devil’s Cross"
"Trouble In The Moonlight"
"This Song Is For You"<
"Children Of The Revolution"
"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:
Voodoo Circle is:
Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals
David Readmann - vocals
Mat Sinner - bass & vocals
Markus Kullmann - drums