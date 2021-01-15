Vocalist DAVID READMAN Talks Returning To VOODOO CIRCLE, Making Of New Locked & Loaded Album (Video)

Voodoo Circle vocalist David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Tank) recently launched a new YouTube channel. In his latest vlog he talks about his return to the band after four years away, and the making of the new album, Locked & Loaded.

Readman was with Voodoo Circle from 2008 – 2016 and returned in 2020. He was temporarily replaced by Herbie Langhans.

Today (January 15th), Voodoo Circle releases their new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. The successor to 2018’s Raised On Rock was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, Primal Fear). Guitarist / founder Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear) has posted the first in what will be a series of teaser clips for the album.

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.

Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"<

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:

Voodoo Circle is:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals

David Readmann - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass & vocals

Markus Kullmann - drums