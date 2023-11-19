Vocalist ERIC MARTIN Reveals MR. BIG Is Recording A New Studio Album - "We're Working On It Now" (Video)

During a new interview with Troy Patrick Farrel for This That And The Other, livestreamed on November 15th, Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin discussed the band's farewell tour, The BIG Finish. He also revealed that he, bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist Paul Gilbert and drummer Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard) are in fact writing music for a new Mr.Big album.

Martin: "We're working on it now. I've been going back and forth to Portland, Oregon, where Paul lives, and we've been writing and recording everything. And so far, I wanna say (we have) 10, 13 songs so far. And Billy's got one that he just brought in. And Nick... we said, 'Hey, Nick, if you've got any tunes, man, throw it our way....' and he's got four songs that are pretty good."

Chek out the complete interview below.

This past summer, Mr. Big - Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar and vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass and vocals), Nick D’Virgilio (drums and vocals) - put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled The BIG Finish. Since the band’s original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, the band now feels it’s time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy.

The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Now Mr. Big is ready to bring The BIG Finish to South America, Europe, and the US. The first batch of shows throughout the States will start January 12 in Houston, TX at the Rise Rooftop. More US dates will be announced soon. Ticket info can be found on the band’s official website.

One particular aspect of this upcoming final run that Mr. Big are excited about to a man is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough Platinum-selling 1991 album Lean Into It from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist. (To be sure, the full setlist will encompass Mr. Big’s entire career.) Fact is, Lean Into It is the perfect litmus testament to the band’s inherent dexterity at blending a variety of styles together, whether it’s the heady rocking brew of “Green-Tinted Sixties Mind,” the power-drilled and power-chorded identity checklist “Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy,” or the truly heartfelt sentiments found within “To Be With You,” Mr. Big’s chart-topping, worldwide #1 smash hit single.

"I love playing the entire Lean Into It record,” says Paul Gilbert. “We've never done that until now, and the songs flow together really well. It's a first-class seat in the time-travel-machine back to 1992! I was amazed that during my guitar solo, the whole audience started singing along with me! That was the first time that has ever happened! That's what a live show is about!"

“We wanted to do a proper farewell, and this seems like the right way to do it,” asserts Billy Sheehan. Notes Eric Martin, “If we were in the movie business, we’d just put it all up in lights and say, ‘Welcome to The BIG Finish!’ Seriously, I’m glad we’re getting a chance to do it all onstage together as Mr. Big again and raise a flag to everything we’ve done as a band over the years.”

Joining Mr. Big on drums for this special final world tour will be longtime friend of the band Nick D’Virgilio (Spock’s Beard, Big Big Train), stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson’s disease. “We found a wonderful drummer in Nick, and he’s got a great voice too,” confirms Sheehan. “Nick has a vocal range similar to Pat’s, and he’ll be able to do the parts Pat did with a similar finesse. It’s a big relief because Mr. Big has always been heavy on the harmonies. When the band began, we really relied on each other. We knew each guy would do exactly what he needed to do vocally and to do it righteously, on key, and in time. It’s difficult to find a drummer who sings in that range, but Nick has the voice we really need onstage.”

After 35 years of being addicted to that perpetually electrifying performance rush, the band feels it’s finally time to collectively hang up their top hats and shoes after coming together for one final, extended curtain call — a curtain call that will take them on an all-out world tour commencing in 2023 that will go for as long as, well, as long as Mr. Big fans demand it.

Make sure to catch them before they bring down that final curtain, because when it’s through, it’s through.

For details and tickets, head here. Dates are listed below.

January

12 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

17 - Key West, FL - Rokisland Fest

20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

21 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’S Rhythm Grille

30 - Portland, ME - Aura

31 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

February

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

6 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

14 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

16 - Des Plains, IL - Des Plains Theatre

17 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

20 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

23 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

March

17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

(Photo - Stephen van Baalen)