Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL On Joining SKID ROW - "It's Surreal, And I'm So Honoured"

On March 26th, Skid Row played their first show with new vocalist Erik Grönwall at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. They were supporting the Scorpions for the band's Sin City Nights residency.

Liz Berg at Smarts & Entertainment spoke with Grönwall about his career as a singer and how he ended up on Skid Row's radar and eventually joining the band. Check out the interview.

On joining Skid Row

Erik: "It's insane. Surreal, definitely. I grew up listening to Skid Row, and when I wanted to become a singer, I was trying to sing like Sebastian Bach. And that's what I did. I did that at karaoke nights, so it's just surreal because I come into the band and I started to do a new album straight away. I don't just have to rehearse the old songs, I'm doing a new album. So it's my voice on that. It's surreal, and I'm so honoured."

Reclaiming their title as the kings of hard rock, Skid Row today announce European / UK tour, following the news of their hotly anticipated, new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, out October 14th via earMUSIC.

It’s a new era for Skid Row, with a new album, the recent debut of their brand-new single, the title track "The Gang’s All Here", and a new powerhouse vocalist, singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of H.E.A.T. Dates are as follows:

Octber

19 - Wolverton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

20 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

21 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas

23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

28 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Liverpool, UK - Grand Central Hall

31 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

November

1 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni

3 - Junction, UK - Cambridge

4 - Cardiff, UK - HRH Festival

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - DrachtenIduna, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Giswil, Switzerland - UR Rock Festival

13 - Bruchsal, Germany - Fabrik

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

18 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios **

*Skid Row only

** Skid Row and Collateral only

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to announce the release of the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. This announcement coincides with the launch of the iconic hard rock band’s Las Vegas Residency (as the Scorpions’ special guests) this Saturday, as well as the debut of their brand-new single, the title track “The Gang’s All Here”. Watch a visualizer for the single below, and stream the song here.

“The Gang’s All Here” is an oath of triumph, exploding with powerful energy that makes us hunger for more. It is the logical next-generation leap of the band’s trademark sound that stomps out new ground – with singer Erik Grönwall (formerly of H.E.A.T, one of the best frontmen of this or any hard rock era) joining the family.

Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.

“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer: