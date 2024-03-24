Vocalist GABBI GUNN Covers NIGHTWISH Classic "Ghost Love Score" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Nightwish classic, "Ghost Love Score".

Ken Tamplin: "Nightwish really knocked it out of the park when they composed and performed this incredible rock orchestration. This is a band with one of the most loyal fanbases in the world. If you happen to be lucky enough to see them live, be prepared to be blown away! Incredible musicians and vocalists from one end of the stage to the other.

Gabbi and I were deciding on some songs for an upcoming recording session. When this one came up, it was like... really? YEAH! Let's do it!.

The bar is incredibly high for this one."

