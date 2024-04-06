Vocalist GABBI GUNN Covers WHITESNAKE Classic "Here I Go Again" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy
April 6, 2024, an hour ago
In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Whitesnake classic, "Here I Go Again".
Ken Tamplin: "Any mention of the band Whitesnake will bring up the signature song 'Here I Go Again'. This song got the band airplay on all kinds of pop and rock radio stations that tended to be afraid of metal-based rock tunes.
This song has been ranked among the best hair metal songs of all time by Rolling Stone. It's a true power ballad of the first degree."
Check out Gabbi's recent cover of Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night" below.