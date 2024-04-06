Vocalist GABBI GUNN Covers WHITESNAKE Classic "Here I Go Again" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Whitesnake classic, "Here I Go Again".

Ken Tamplin: "Any mention of the band Whitesnake will bring up the signature song 'Here I Go Again'. This song got the band airplay on all kinds of pop and rock radio stations that tended to be afraid of metal-based rock tunes.

This song has been ranked among the best hair metal songs of all time by Rolling Stone. It's a true power ballad of the first degree."

Check out Gabbi's recent cover of Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night" below.