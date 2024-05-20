Vocalist GABBI GUNN Performs HEART Classic "Alone" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy (Video)

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Heart classic, "Alone".

Ken Tamplin: "This song is known as a #1 by the band Heart in 1987. What many people do not know is that Heart's version of this song was a cover song. 'Alone' had been released in 1983 by a group using the name I-Ten, and then released again in 1984 on the soundtrack of a CBS sitcom, Dreams, by Valerie Stevenson and John Stamos. But it was Heart's 1987 album, Bad Animals, that included the Ann Wilson vocals that shot this cover song to the top of the charts.

Ann's treatment of this song left no doubt in anyone's mind that she owned this song and that she was indeed a rock star of the highest caliber.

At KTVA, we like to take the most challenging songs of all time and prove that with hard work and the right vocal techniques, we can accomplish incredible levels of vocal expertise. We think that Gabbi did just that, once again, this time on 'Alone'.

Yes, Ann Wilson set the bar, and there is only ONE Ann Wilson but give this a listen and see what you think..."

On Saturday, April 20th, Heart embarked upon their Royal Flush World Tour at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. On May 13th they performed at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland; fan-filmed video of the entire show courtesy of Jim Powers can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Bebe Le Strange"

"Never"

"Love Alive"

"Little Queen"

"This Is Now" (Ann Wilson & Tripsitter song)

"Straight On"

"Let's Dance" (David Bowie cover)

"These Dreams"

"Dog & Butterfly"

"Dreamboat Annie"

"Going To California" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"4 Edward" (Nancy Wilson song)

- drum solo -

"Mistral Wind"

"Alone"

"What About Love"

"Magic Man"

"The Ocean" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Barracuda"