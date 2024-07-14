Vocalist GABBI GUNN Performs QUEEN Classic "Who Wants To Live Forever" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy (Video)

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Queen classic, "Who Wants To Live Forever".

Ken Tamplin: "While we recognize that Freddie Mercury had an incredible voice with a considerable amount of range, power, stamina, and authority, in this particular piece especially, we found that it was not only those things but it was the conviction, the heart, the passion, and the living out the story in the way he sang the song that was our greatest challenge.

You see, singing isn’t just about hitting high notes, or singing in key and so on. Many would argue that it’s more important how you tell the story and engage the listener in that story, and then bring all of those other technical elements along in order to tell the story in a much more powerful and convicting way.

This is precisely what Freddie Mercury did with songs like 'The Show Must Go On' and, in this case, 'Who Wants To Live Forever'."