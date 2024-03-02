Vocalist KEN TAMPLIN Shares Cover Of GUNS N' ROSES Classic "November Rain" (Video)

Vocalist Ken Tamplin, founder of the Ken Tamplin vocal academy, has shared a new performance video along with the following message:

"This is one of Axl Rose's more poignant pieces, in my opinion. He always has a way with his songs to take you on a wild ride, and this one is no exception. Sometimes, he likes to take a few twists and turns, and you never know where we'll end up. Let's see where the GNR magic takes us this time, and enjoy the ride. With Axl, you know there will always be some great singing!"

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun teams up with Ken Tamplin for a vocal cover of the Iron Maiden classic "Two Minutes To Midnight".

Ken Tamplin: "Taking on Iron Maiden is no small task, and especially songs like 'Two Minutes To Midnight'. But Gabbi and I did not stop there: we decided to raise the key higher to make it even more challenging!

I have heard Bruce Dickinson say many times that one of his greatest vocal influences was Ronnie James Dio, and I found that to be especially true on 'Two Minutes To Midnight', so I tried to play into the spirit of that, as much as seemed appropriate and as best as possible.

Gabriela also did an incredible job of singing in the spirit of Bruce while still sounding like herself!"