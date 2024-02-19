Vocalist KEN TAMPLIN Shares Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE Classic "Dr. Feelgood" (Video)

Vocalist Ken Tamplin, founder of the Ken Tamplin vocal academy, has shared a new performance video along with the following message:

"Today, I wanted to share with you all my version of the Mötley Crüe tune, 'Dr. Feelgood'. Written by Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars, the song was released back in 1989 as the lead single off of the album with the same name and became the band's first Top 10 hit. The album Dr. Feelgood, which was their fifth album and the first one they recorded sober, ended up topping the Billboard 200.

The band was said to be difficult to work with according to producer Bob Rock. He described them as 'four L.A. bad asses who used to drink a bottle of wine and wanted to kill each other.' As a result, Rock had each member record their parts separately to minimize conflict and allow production to proceed smoothly.

The song itself ended up peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains their highest ranked single to this day. The single went on to be certified Gold and was ranked by VH1 as the 15th Greatest Hard Rock Song of all time.

I hope you all enjoy my take on this tune."

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun teams up with Ken Tamplin for a vocal cover of the Iron Maiden classic "Two Minutes To Midnight".

Ken Tamplin: "Taking on Iron Maiden is no small task, and especially songs like 'Two Minutes To Midnight'. But Gabbi and I did not stop there: we decided to raise the key higher to make it even more challenging!

I have heard Bruce Dickinson say many times that one of his greatest vocal influences was Ronnie James Dio, and I found that to be especially true on 'Two Minutes To Midnight', so I tried to play into the spirit of that, as much as seemed appropriate and as best as possible.

Gabriela also did an incredible job of singing in the spirit of Bruce while still sounding like herself!"

Previously, Gabbi Gun teamed up with powerhouse musicians Rudy Sarzo, Alex Skolnick, Ken Mary, and Gary Schutt for a cover of the Whitesnake classic, "Still Of The Night".

Ken Tamplin: "Many Whitesnake fans would argue that 'Still Of The Night' was a major zenith and pinnacle of Whitesnake's hits and the crème de la crème of David Coverdale's powerful anthemic rock singing.

Interestingly, this song has been very intimidating for many male rock singers, and even more so for female rock vocalists. For this reason, we thought it would be a perfect fit for Gabriela to go head to head with David in his prime and see how we stacked up against one of the greatest rock vocalists in the world!

Also as a fun side note, we have Ken Mary on drums, Rudy Sarzo, one of the best bass players from Whitesnake, Alex Skolnick from Testament on guitar, and Gary Schutt on keyboards."