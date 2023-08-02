Vocalist MIKAEL STANNE Reveals THE HALO EFFECT And DARK TRANQUILLITY Will Release New Albums In 2024 (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with The Halo Effect and Dark Tranquillity vocalist Mikael Stanne prior to The Halo Effect's show at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland on July 20th. Check out the interview below.

On the forthcoming second album from The Halo Effect

Stanne: "We were supposed to do an EP, but then we realized... maybe not. We're going to release the album at the beginning of next year, starting with singles and that kind of stuff soon. It's really exciting. We worked really hard just to fit in to all of our schedules to make sure the album was done in time. It's been... not stressful, but we did a lot in a short period of time, which ened up being fantastic just because it turned out to be a much more confident album. It's very focused. The first album was like 'Hey, let's figure out what we want to do...' whereas on this album we knew exactly what we wanted to do."

Four ex-members of In Flames - Mikael Stanne, Jesper Strömblad, Peter Iwers and Daniel Svensson - and still active In Flames guitarist Niclas Engelin founded The Halo Effect to get back to the roots of Gothenburg sound. In 2022, they played Germany for the very first time at Wacken Open Air #31. Check out pro-shot video of "Days Of The Lost", "Feel What I Believe" and "Shadowminds" below.

The Halo Effect recently released a visualizer for the song, "Path Of Fierce Resistance", which was previously released as a Japanese exclusive on the band’s acclaimed debut album, Days Of The Lost, that was released in August 2022.

Frontman Mikael Stanne comments: "'Path Of Fierce Resistance' is a song we wrote for the Days Of The Lost album but it only surfaced on the limited Japanese edition and it has been very close to us and having it here now for all to hear feels fantastic. The new album is in the works and we are incredibly excited about it, so consider this as something to keep you guys going until we unveil what is coming next. The song is another Jesper and Niclas classic that features everything that we love doing together in this band. Lyrically it deals with unrealistic expectations and about how important it is to follow one's own path and be adamant about it no matter what. We start our tour in the US on the 20th of May and we are beyond stoked to bring this band to America for the first time. Do not miss this!"

