Vocalist MOLLIE MARRIOTT Joins RICK WAKEMAN's ENGLISH ROCK ENSEMBLE For "The Return Of The Caped Crusader… Tour" 2024

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, long-time English Rock Ensemble vocalist, Hayley Sanderson, has had to withdraw from the band lineup for Rick Wakeman’s forthcoming The Return Of The Caped Crusader… tour of the UK in February.

However, they are pleased to announce that Mollie Marriott has agreed to take her place for these shows. The daughter of legendary Small Faces’ frontman Steve Marriott, Mollie has inherited his amazing vocal talent and in the past, has worked with the likes of Robert Plant, The Who, Jeff Beck and Mark Knopfler.

“We’re so sorry that Hayley has to sit out this tour,” comments Rick, “but we’re delighted that Mollie is stepping into the breach. She comes highly recommended by many people, including Hayley herself, and there is no doubt that she will be great and fit in brilliantly.”

The rest of the English Rock Ensemble lineup remains as Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals), with Rick of course playing the leading role on keyboards. There will also be three backing vocalists: Tess Burstone, Izzy Chase and Nick Shirm.

The tour will start in Glasgow on February 15 and then visit Liverpool, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, York, Gateshead and London before concluding in Bristol on February 28. The two-part show will consist of Rick’s new arrangements of classic YES material for band and vocalists, followed after the interval by his much-loved epic, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

Tickets and VIP packages for The Return Of The Caped Crusader… Tour 2024 are on sale now at here.

Tour dates:

February

15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Liverpool, England - Philharmonic

18 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

20 - Brighton, England - Dome

23 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

24 - York, England - Barbican

25 - Gateshead, England - Sage

27 - London, England - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

28 - Bristol, England - Beacon

(Photo - Lee Wilkinson Photography)