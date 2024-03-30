Vocalist ROBERT FLEISCHMAN Looks Back On VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Debut Album - "It's A Sonic Onslaught Of Orchestrated Chaos" (Video)

Multi-platinum songwriter and former lead vocalist of Vinnie Vincent Invasion, Robert Fleischman, recently guested on the Tulsa Music Stream. He discussed his involvement with Vinnie Vincent Invasion and Journey, as well as his new electronic album, Emotional Atlas.

On the Vinnie Vincent Invasion debut, released in 1986, and the reasons for Fleischman's departure:

"It's a sonic onslaught of orchestrated chaos. He had that album written already (by the time Fleischman joined VVI). He was offered to be with KISS, he never signed the contract they asked him many times to (sign), and because he didn't he came back home and he gave me a call. We kinda put stuff together, and later on is when he sold the project to Chrysalis (Records). We spent time together building this house, and all of a sudden he sold the house, and I didn't know he sold the house, and I didn't receive anything for my contributions. Time has gone by, and I always wish him the best of luck. Vinnie is Vinnie, and I know what he's like, and regardlesso f all the fiascos around him I still care for him."