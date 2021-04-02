Vocalist TODD LA TORRE Talks New Solo Album, Being The "New Guy" In QUEENSRŸCHE For Almost A Decade (Video)

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre spoke with Darren Paltrowitz - host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz - about his new solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, joining Queensrÿche almost a decade ago, drumming, life during COVID-19, future plans and more. Check out the interview below.

On writing and recording Rejoice In The Suffering

La Torre: "It's something I've been wanting to do for years. Life gets in the way, time management, you become a little complacent, you get a little lazy, you're burned out, the last thing I want to do when I come home is mess around with music. Once I knew we were going to be off the road for a while - before anyone knew the extent of what was happening - and I would be home every day, no interruptions, I can totally immerse myself in this."

On being the "new guy" in Queensrÿche for almost a decade

La Torre: "I'm not the original guy, but after nine years, 10 years, 15 years, or the guy's been in almost 20 years... am I in the fucking band? When is enough enough, and you just say look, I'm collaborating with original members. I did do two records with almost all the original guys and things are going really good. Things are good, and we're still putting out new music, but it's a delicate situation with the audience because, again, no matter how good you are, if they don't embrace that or accept you, that's just something that you can't control."

La Torre recently released a lyric video for "Critical Cynic", a track from his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, available via via Rat Pak Records. Order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here, and watch the new video below.

The song “Critical Cynic” is a driving track that showcases the many vocal styles Todd utilizes throughout the album. The chorus of the song also throws back to his Queensrÿche influence that fans have come to know him for. Todd’s songwriting partner Craig Blackwell delivers a punishing guitar riff and blazing solo behind La Torre’s vocals. The visually stimulating lyric video was produced by Wayne Joyner.

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.”

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

"Hellbound And Down" video:

“Crossroads To Insanity” video:

“Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall” video:

"Darkened Majesty":

EPK: