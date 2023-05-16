Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Comments On THE AGONIST Calling It Quits - "No Other Band Or Project Has Been A Factor In This Decision"

On May 11th, death metal trailblazers The Agonist announced that they have called it quits. Following a issued issued by the band as a whole, found here, vocalist Vicky Psarakis shared the following message:

"This is the hardest post I've had to write to this day. Please, bear with me.

The Agonist has decided to come to an end. You may read the full announcement on the band's social media pages.

There are many reasons that led us to this decision, too many to convey in writing, but I want you to know that it was not made lightly. This has been a long time coming. I want you to know that I am grateful for all my time in this band. Ten years of my life were dedicated to our music. Three full-length albums and an EP: 40 songs total. Forty songs in which I poured my heart and soul and connected with you through them.

I want you to know that I am grateful for the tours we did all over the world. Playing shows is something I learned to love, but what I always loved the most was meeting you. The people who listen to our music, read our lyrics and sing along and headbang to our songs each night.

I want you to know that I tried. The very first thoughts I had of giving up came to me in 2017. I stuck with it and pushed through. Because of that we created Orphans and Days Before The World Wept, both of which were critically acclaimed and Juno nominated records. They were life changing to me in many ways. I am proud of everything we've accomplished.

Most importantly, I want you to know that I have no regrets. Because of my journey with The Agonist, I have met many significant people who are in my life right now. I would never have met all of you, had I not said 'yes' all the way back in 2014. I hope you stay in my life forever.

Last but not least, I want you to know that no other band or project has been a factor in this decision. I am a full-time musician and my only source of income is through my music. My work with Sicksense, guest features and covers was always something I was able to do alongside The Agonist. Many artists are involved in multiple projects, so I kindly ask that you do not jump to inaccurate conclusions and be respectful towards what I choose to do with my musical career.

When I turned 18, I got into an economics university. Barely a month later, I decided I wanted to be a musician and dropped out. I had no former music training, education or background, yet writing songs was the only thing in my life that made things better. I cannot imagine a world in which I don't get to do that. I hope you will be there with me every step of the way. I will be creating music until the day I'm gone.

Thank you to everyone that has supported me. I would not be here today without you."

And I'll hold out my hand

If my fingers should ache

And my grip starts to weaken

I will hold my hand to the world

- Days Before The World Wept