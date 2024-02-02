VOIDFALLEN Release New Single “Tread With The Ghosts” With Cinematic Music Video

Melodic death metallers Voidfallen have released their brand new single "Tread With The Ghosts". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, which is currently being finalized and will be released later this year via Noble Demon. The intense song is accompanied by a cinematic new music video.

Voidfallen comments: "The second single from the upcoming, as of now untitled album of Voidfallen is a dark and aggressive take on loss of loved ones and the repeating hell that is their everyday life. The release is accompanied by a cinematic, action driven music video depicting one side of those themes."

Originally conceived as a two-man project in 2019 by guitarists Tommi Kangaskortet and Henri Vuorenmaa, the goal has always been to learn from previous mistakes and to create music with no compromises. Voidfallen has since expanded its lineup with skilled musicians to bring their intense compositions to life on stage. Their genre-defying sound has been described as melodic death metal, showcasing a perfect blend of aggression and melody. The band's dedication to both musical and visual excellence is evident and with the release of their debut album The Atlas of Spiritual Apocalypse (2021), Voidfallen has set the stage for future releases and live shows.

Voidfallen are:

Lauri Honkola: Vocals

Henri Vuorenmaa: Guitars

Tommi Kangaskortet: Guitars

Lauri Myllylä: Bass

Mika Lumijärvi: Drums