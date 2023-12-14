VOIDGAZER Announce Debut Album, Dance Of The Undesirables

Today, Atomic Fire Records welcomes St. Louis metal powerhouse, Voidgazer, to their label family.

"Voidgazer is beyond fired up to join the roster of Atomic Fire Records, and stand shoulder to shoulder not only with bands that defined entire genres, but also other up and comers also out to prove something to the world. We think we are in the right place at the right time to help rewrite the rules the way our predecessors did. With their DNA pumping through our veins, and the global vision of Atomic Fire Records behind us, Voidgazer is ready to write our own chapter in heavy metal history," comment the band about the signing.

Founded in late 2015 by mastermind Manny Watts, extreme prog merchants Voidgazer released their debut EP Years Of Exile the following year. The band jammed around the Midwest over the next three years, naturally evolving the music and band until the current lineup. Although they first jammed together in 2019, the covid pandemic forced them put their live performances on ice as well as hit pause on release of their second EP, Dance Of The Undesirables. Initially planning a large release campaign, the band pressed up only enough copies to cover their last few scheduled live performances. It was during this down time that Atomic Fire Records took interest in Voidgazer's vision and offered them an international recording contract.

To seal the deal, the group's debut album Dance Of The Undesirables (including additional new material) will be released early next year. Stay tuned for more details.

Voidgazer are:

Omar Olivares II - vocals

Manny Watts - guitars

Mitchell Bussone - bass

Kyle Hammer - drums

(Photo - Danny Tilson)