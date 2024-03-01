VOIDGAZER Release “Jesus Take The Needle” From Upcoming Debut Album

After announcing a release accompanying headlining appearance at 420 Stoner Metal 'O' Doom, St. Louis based metal quartet Voidgazer have issued an audiovisual impression of what's to expect from their debut album Dance Of The Undesirables, which will hit the shelves on April 19, 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). “Jesus Take The Needle” absorbs listeners with its slowly ascending intro before transforming into a brutal yet gloriously progressive monster track. On top, Sam Beck has produced a music video for the heavy hitting single which can be viewed below.

Mastermind Manny Watts (guitars) explains: "'Jesus Take The Needle' is a bleak tale of the messiah returning to modern day earth and failing his mission to save humanity, ultimately defaulting to living a miserable life of abject failure and drug use. It's a commentary on religious con-men and the bleak reality of life as the common man."

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice, presave it on your favourite DSP or preorder it digitally to receive “Jesus Take The Needle” instantly now here.

Dance Of The Undesirables formats:

- jewelcase CD

- limited edition pink vinyl

- digital

Tracklisting:

“Jesus Take The Needle”

“Dance Of The Undesirables”

“Expectations Management”

“Blast Equalizer”

“Sexual Sadist Serial Slasher”

“Grand Appeasement”

“From Nothing”

“Jesus Take The Needle” video:

Voidgazer:

Omar Olivares II - vocals

Manny Watts - guitars

Mitchell Bussone - bass

Kyle Hammer – drums

(Photo – Danny Tilson)