VOIDGAZER Releases “Old-Fashioned Diss Track” With “Expectations Management”

Fueled by “Jesus Take The Needle” successfully hitting fans earlier this year, US extreme progressive metal quartet Voidgazer have now returned to present yet another track of their forthcoming Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) label debut titled Dance Of The Undesirables, which is set to be released on June 7, 2024. “Expectations Management” is available on all major streaming platforms and can also be enjoyed in the form of a supporting music video featuring infectious live scenes captured by Louie C. Granados.

Guitarist/Mastermind Manny Watts states, "'Expectations Management' is an old-fashioned diss track, a biting takedown on wanna-be rockers with more opinions than throughput. The type of person who isn't satisfied getting in their own way, they drag everyone else down with them. This tune is our way of telling these hacks they make us sick and Voidgazer will triumph righteously."

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice, presave it on your favourite DSP or preorder it digitally to receive “Jesus Take The Needle” instantly now here.

Dance Of The Undesirables formats:

- jewelcase CD

- limited edition pink vinyl

- digital

Tracklisting:

“Jesus Take The Needle”

“Dance Of The Undesirables”

“Expectations Management”

“Blast Equalizer”

“Sexual Sadist Serial Slasher”

“Grand Appeasement”

“From Nothing”

"Expectations Management" video:

“Jesus Take The Needle” video:

Voidgazer:

Omar Olivares II - vocals

Manny Watts - guitars

Mitchell Bussone - bass

Kyle Hammer – drums

(Photo – Danny Tilson)