VOIDGAZER Signs To Atomic Fire Records; Debut Out In Early 2024

Atomic Fire Records has announced the signing of St. Louis metal powerhouse Voidgazer to their label family.

Comments the band, "Voidgazer is beyond fired up to join the roster of Atomic Fire Records and stand shoulder to shoulder not only with bands that defined entire genres, but also other up and comers also out to prove something to the world. We think we are in the right place at the right time to help rewrite the rules the way our predecessors did. With their DNA pumping through our veins, and the global vision of Atomic Fire Records behind us, Voidgazer is ready to write our own chapter in heavy metal history."

Founded in late 2015 by mastermind Manny Watts, extreme prog merchants Voidgazer released their debut EP, Years Of Exile, the following year. The band jammed around the Midwest over the next three years, naturally evolving the music and band until the current lineup. Although they first played together in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them put their live performances on ice as well as hit pause on the release of their second EP, Dance Of The Undesirables.

They initially planned a large release campaign for the offering but ultimately only pressed enough copies to cover their last few scheduled live performances. It was during this down time that Atomic Fire Records took interest in Voidgazer's vision and offered them an international recording contract.

To seal the deal, Dance Of The Undesirables will be released early next year with additional new material. Stay tuned for details.

Voidgazer:

Omar Olivares II - vocals

Manny Watts - guitars

Mitchell Bussone - bass

Kyle Hammer – drums

(Photo – Danny Tilson)