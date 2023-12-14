VOIVOD And PRONG Join Forces For North American Co-Headline Tour

In a thrilling announcement for rock and metal fans, the legendary bands Voivod and Prong are delighted to confirm their much-anticipated co-headline tour, set to take place in 2024. This tour marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other's work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again.

Tickets will be available at 12 PM, EST on Friday, December 15, and can be purchased here.

The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. Voivod, the Canadian heavy metal connoisseurs, recently released their latest album, Morgoth Tales, under the banners of Century Media, The Orchard, and Sony Music. This record is a testament to their enduring impact in the metal scene, showcasing their evolution and prowess.

Furthermore, Voivod's 2022 release, Synchro Anarchy, has garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Album in Canada. This recognition is a clear indicator of Voivod's undiminished skill and relevance in the genre.

The upcoming tour promises to be an exhilarating experience, as both Voivod and Prong are known for their dynamic and powerful live performances. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.

Dates:

February

28 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

29 - Milkwaukee, WI - The Rave

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

4 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

9 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

22 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

24 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Watch new pro-shot footage of Voivod performing "Rise", live at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, below: